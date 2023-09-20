Sultan visits Sharjah Safari
Elephants at the Safari Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has announced the opening of the third season of Sharjah Safari, the world’s largest safari outside of Africa. On September 21, the doors will open to the public, inviting visitors, tourists, and nature enthusiasts from around the world to witness the captivating new additions and activities.

Sharjah Safari is divided into 12 Africa-inspired zones spread across 8 square kilometres, including Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari, and Niger Valley. It is home to over 50,000 animals of more than 120 species of animals and birds. It is located within the Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid.

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

200+ newborns

EPAA Chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi,said: “Building on this success, the upcoming season promises even more excitement and fascination. Sharjah Safari has expanded its animal collection, welcoming a diverse range of species across its departments, including mammals, reptiles, and birds.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the birth of more than 200 newborns, including the African giraffe and the Scimitar oryx, an extinct African species according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

First birth of African savannah elephant

"Also, the first birth of the African savannah elephant (Samra) was also recorded, which was given this name after the safari trees in the Al Bridi Reserve. Additionally, the remarkable breeding of the rare Madagascar Paratilapia fish was officially announced, with more exceptional achievements to follow.”

She added: “Among the new attractions, the Sharjah Safari amphitheatre will captivate audiences with its immersive displays of African birds and animals, showcasing their natural behaviours in an exhilarating atmosphere.

"Embarking on a journey through wetlands, canyons, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, rocky mountains, and vast African landscapes, visitors will be surrounded by rare and diverse African trees and shrubs, ensuring an unforgettable adventure filled with fun and excitement”.

A child having fun at Sharjah Safari. Image Credit: WAM
Inside look: Sharjah Safari Park Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
