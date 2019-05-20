Dubai will host 40 global travellers for a ‘one-of-a-kind’ summer extravaganza as part of #BeMyGuest campaign by Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism). The multi-award-winning programme featured an exclusive social gamification component, inviting Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to help him solve clues around the city in a mysterious, six-part mini-series. With the grand finale of the contest concluding the series at the end of April, 20 winners were awarded the opportunity to experience many iconic attractions, remarkable entertainment and exceptional ‘Only in Dubai’ experiences along with a companion this summer for free. COURTESY Dubai Tourism Image Credit:

Dubai: Twenty competition winners and their plus ones have won a trip to Dubai this summer after helping Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan solve clues around the city on social media.

The #BeMyGuest campaign organised by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) saw over 8,000 entries from which 20 contestants from all over the world won two return flights courtesy of Emirates, a three-night stay at the Sofitel Downtown and two passes for IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world’s largest indoor theme park.

Anita Ghonge from India, who won the bumper prize of business class flights, four nights hotel stay and VIP tickets to the theme park, said: “This prize means a lot to my family. It’s very special for us and this is the first time my daughter will get to see how beautiful Dubai is. I am very grateful to Visit Dubai for this wonderful opportunity.”

Essam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Our summer experiences are designed to ensure the city is at the top of people’s minds all year round, and to help create authentic advocates for the city through its residents, who will encourage friends and families to visit over the summer months.”

Since its launch in December 2016, #BeMyGuest has seen strong engagement across social media, with this latest edition topping the previous total with 160 million views worldwide.