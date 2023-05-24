Abu Dhabi: Here’s your chance to help in recycling.

Abu Dhabi is encouraging residents to increase their recycling efforts, with the rollout of recycling bins of larger capacity in central locations within Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.

The colour coded bins make them easy to use.

The green recycling containers are designated for recyclable materials, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) clarified in a statement on Tuesday.

In contrast, the black waste disposal bins are for all types of non-reusable waste.

In order to ensure that waste is properly sorted and processed, Tadweer assigns separate vehicles to empty the green and black bins. Recyclable waste is transported to Tadweer’s recycling facility for further segregation, treatment, and processing, Tadweer said.

What goes where

Residents can dispose of their dry recyclables, including paper, cardboard, PET bottles, aluminum cans, and glass, in the newly-deployed green bins. Black bins should be used for single-use plastic products such as straws and plastic bags, food waste, etc. In addition, broken glass and sharp materials must be safely packed before being disposed into the black bins.

Community recycling

Apart from the colour-differentiated bins for different types of waste, Tadweer has also set up 20 Community Recycling Centre units (CRCs) across the emirate. These contain separate hatches for recyclable waste, including textiles, electronic waste, expired medicines, hazardous household waste, plastics, paper, and glass.

“We are pleased to launch this new initiative aimed at increasing waste segregation and promoting sustainable recycling practices throughout Abu Dhabi. With the rollout of larger-capacity green recycling con-tainers, we are aiming to encourage responsible waste disposal and help residents adopt more sustainable habits.

"Our goal is to make Abu Dhabi and Al Ain two of the cleanest and most sustainable cities in the world, and we believe that this new initiative is a step in the right direction,” said Nat Bryant, chief operational officer of Tadweer.

Awareness