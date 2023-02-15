Dubai: Two Indian nationals have been added to the growing list of winners when their names were announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, held Wednesdy (Feb. 15, 2023) at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Menna Saju, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 414 with ticket number 3831, which she purchased along with her two other friends online on 3rd February.

Born and raised in Dubai, Saju and her friends have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for five years now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase online.

The mother of one, who works as an HR compensation and benefit specialist for an oil company in Dubai, was overjoyed and expressed her delight,

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this great opportunity. This promotion has indeed changed people’s lives dramatically, and we are delighted to be one of them. We will definitely keep on purchasing in the hope that one of us will win again.”

Joining Saju as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Prasanth Kethankuzhi, a 37-year-old Indian based in Kerala, who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Ser ies 415 with ticket number 4741, which he purchased on 30th January on his way back to Kochi, India.

First-time lucky

A first-time ticket buyer, Kethankuzhi, who shared the ticket cost with his four other friends, is a father of one and runs a pharmaceutical company in India.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this amazing news. It will definitely change our life and our family,” he said.

Saju and Kethankuzhi are the 205th and 206th Indian nationals, respectively, to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Draw

The draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of US$1 million in Series 413 took place.

Mr. Abduvali Akhmad Ali, winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 413 with ticket number 4226, received his ceremonial cheque from Dubai Duty Free officials.

Akhmad is the first Tajik to have won a $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented, “I’m very happy to be here, and I feel honored to be the first Tajik to win US$1 million in Dubai Duty Free promotion.”

After the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury car and two motorbikes.

John Kurien John, a 59-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW X6 M50i (Carbon Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 1354 in Finest Surprise Series 1830, which he purchased online on 20th January.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 20 years now, John is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free as he also previously won an Audi R8 RWS V10 Coupe (Daytona Grey) car, with ticket 0457 in Finest Surprise Series 1710 on 26th February 2019.

John is a father of two and works as a director and part owner of Mother Lines Shipping Company in Dubai.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I’m lucky to have my second win and look forward to making a third, but I hope it’s for $1 million,” he said.

Winner uncontactable

Meanwhile, Ezmina Ramji, a Kenyan national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket 1311 in Finest Surprise Series 1831, which she purchased on February 3 on her way to Zurich, Switzerland.

Ramji is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when she learns of his win.

Adil Raza, a 49-year-old Pakistani national based in Ras Al Kaimah won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Manhattan Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 1049 in Finest Surprise Series 530, which he purchased on 13th January on his way to Islamabad, Pakistan.

A resident of the UAE for 26 years, Raza, who celebrated his birthday on Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day), is a father of two and works as a supervisor for a quarrying company in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Thank God and Dubai Duty Free for this timely blessing. I couldn’t have asked for a better post-birthday gift,” he said.

Lastly, Saleh Al Shawa, a 52 -year-old Jordanian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT (719 Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0928 in Finest Surprise Series 531, which he purchased online on January 30, 2023.

Third-time lucky

Al Shawa is now a three-time Finest Surprise winner with Dubai Duty Free as he also won a Porsche Panamera (Volcano Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0313 in Finest Surprise Series 1799 on March 16, 2022 and a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0938 in Finest Surprise Series 482 on January 5, also in 2022.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 25 years now, Al Shawa is a father of three and works as the general manager of Al Jaber Optical.