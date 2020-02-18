Number of two-wheelers confiscated more than doubles in 2019 from 2018

Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 1,930 motorcycles and bicycles in 2019 following traffic violations during 2019, compared to 800 two-wheelers in 2018.

The seizures were made in in both residential and industrial areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khatr, Director of Traffic Awareness and Media Section of Sharjah Police, said: “The campaign aims to stop cyclists and motorcyclists from riding against oncoming traffic as well as in prohibited areas such as highways.”

A number of cyclists and motorcyclists get involved in road accidents as they do not follow traffic rules.

Bicycles of violating cyclists will be permanently confiscated, Sharjah Police officials have warned.

Lt Col Khatr said the police carry out their campaigns to cover all roads, especially during peak morning traffic hours.

“Most of those who move around on bicycles in industrial areas are violating the law,” he said.

The crackdown will also focus on cyclists and motorcyclists who do not wear helmets and fluorescent safety jackets, as required by law, at night.