Dubai: As many as 18 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh2 million - securing Dh111,111.11 each - in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday, its operator EWINGS announced on Sunday.
As always, the draw saw three other participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Mohammed from India, Sameer from Nepal and Nadia from Syria.
Additionally, 1,130 more winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on September 17.