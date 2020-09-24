1.1563101-735892904
A general view of Abu Dhabi Beach on the Corniche. For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a total of 1,672 fines over the last two months to people disregarding COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The fines were issued to people failing to adhere to precautionary measures at shopping malls and beaches across the emirate. Violations included not wearing face masks, failing to observe physical distancing, and for attending gatherings or hosting gatherings with people more than the allowed limit.

The authorities have emphasised the importance of adhering to preventive and precautionary measures, and urged residents to behave responsibly when in public.