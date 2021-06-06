Dibba: Fujairah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard, after several hours of searching, retrieved the body of a 16-year-old Emirati who drowned in Dibba Al-Fujairah port.
Fujairah Police General Command received reports earlier today [5pm] that two youngsters had gone swimming in the sea but were at risk of drowning. One of them was 18 years old while the other was 16.
One of them was rescued by the coast guard team and they immediately transferred him to a hospital at Dibba Al-Fujairah to receive treatment. He is reportedly in a stable condition.
Police, civil defense, coast guard, and national ambulance teams rushed to the site after recieving the report.
The Fujairah Police General Command appealed to the public to exercise caution when going into the sea to swim, and advised residents and citizens to wear life jackets, and urged people to stay away from places not designated for swimming.