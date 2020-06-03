Inspectors seize animals in the hands of illegal traders Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority confiscated 16 animals and birds - in the possession of people seeking to trade without permission - in the first quarter of 2020.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said that the inspection campaigns were carried out by the external inspection department of the authority, with the intention of safeguarding endangered species and seeking possession of dangerous and predatory animals that are acquired and trafficked without permission.

These animals and birds are banned under the Federal Law 22 of 2016, and have been confiscated from some homes and farms in the central region, including a Doberman dog classified as a dangerous animal in Federal Law 22 of 2016, a wolf, ferret, oryx, and large lizards.

A wolf was among the animals seized Image Credit: Supplied

Inspection campaigns were carried out in accordance with the legal, professional, practical and procedural principles, listed in the Administrative Decision No. 15 of 2014, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The principle calls for a ban on the possession of dangerous and predatory animals and also aligns with Sharjah Executive Council’s Decision No. 30 of 2014 regarding restricting the possession of dangerous and predatory animals in the emirate as well as the Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 regarding the regulation or possession of dangerous animals.

The Executive Council of Sharjah’s Resolution No. 30 issues Dh 100,000 fine if possession of dangerous and predatory animals in homes, or farms in the emirate, whatever the purpose of

Among 16 animals seized in Q1 of 2020 there was also an oryx Image Credit: Supplied

possession is without prior approval. The fine for transporting dangerous and predatory animals from one place to another within or outside the emirate without prior approval from the Authority amounts to Dh10,000.