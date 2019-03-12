Emirati man' vehicle cruise control system failed while was driving at 140km/h on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road en route to Ras Al Khaimah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: A quick-thinking driver whose wayward vehicle's cruise control got stuck managed to avoid any incidents, thanks to the timely help provided by emergency workers here.

Traffic police saved the life of the Emirati man whose vehicle cruise control failed while he was driving at 140km/h on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road en route to Ras Al Khaimah, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a call from a motorist at about 7.57am on Tuesday. The driver reported that his cruise control had failed and he was driving at 140km/h, and the vehicle kept moving at the same speed even after shifting his gear to N (neutral).

Several cruise control horror had been reported in the UAE in the past.

Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department, said patrols rushed to the scene and tried to keep other motorists away from the vehicle.

Police contacted the driver by phone and gave him instructions to control the vehicle.

He was told to put his hazard lights on, keep the vehicle in neutral and to hold the steering wheel firmly.

An officer in a police patrol car then drove in front of the vehicle before using his brakes to slow the wayward car to a gradual stop.