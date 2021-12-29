Sharjah: Only fully vaccinated government employees and visitors with a 14-day-valid negative PCR test will be allowed entry to government departments in Sharjah, it was announced on Wednesday.
However, unvaccinated staff and visitors will need to do a PCR test every seven days in order to be able to enter government departments.
Earlier last week, the UAE government has adopted the green pass system as a condition to allow all employees and visitor to enter federal entities in all emirates of the UAE.
Accordingly, all federal government employees and the public seeking federal government services nationwide are required to follow the Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app effective Jan. 3, 2022, to have access to federal entities, with entry to these departments to be confined to the individuals who have received two doses of UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots. A negative PCR test every 14 days is needed to maintain the green status in Al Hosn app.
Exemption
Meanwhile, those with vaccination exemption will be allowed entry, provided their green status is active on Al Hosn app, which will require taking a PCR test every seven days to maintain, while children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo any Covid tests.
Unvaccinated
The Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed that unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities.
The Ministry underlined the importance of taking the booster shots, as per the approved national vaccination protocol in order to ensure the acquired community immunity against the backdrop of the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.