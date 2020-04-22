Sharjah Police say they are investigating the cause of death

Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian boy was found dead inside his bedroom in Sharjah on Tuesday evening, Sharjah Police have confirmed.

David Punnakkal, who lived in Al Qasimiya Tower with his parents and younger sister, was found lying on the floor of his bedroom after his parents had to break the lock to enter his room.

The boy’s paternal uncle Sunil Devasia said that David had finished his e-learning studies at around 5.30pm and had gone to his room to rest.

His parents were unaware that he had locked himself in his room and had continued with working from home and caring for the younger sibling.

As soon as they realised David wasn’t responding to their calls they broke open the door to his bedroom and found him unresponsive on the floor.

The mother, who works as a nurse, tried to resuscitate her son, but to no avail.

“The police were immediately called and his body was taken to hospital. I live in Dubai and it took me sometime to reach my brother and his family. My brother and his wife are devastated. My sister-in-law is crying all the time,” said the uncle.

Sharjah Police said, “Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case and will summon the parents for questioning. The body was moved to a forensic laboratory for autopsy to find out the reason of death.”

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the 10-year-old boy's death. Consul-General of India, Vipul, said on Wednesday morning, April 22, the consulate had been informed of the incident. “Investigations and forensics will take place later today."

Salam Pappinnisseri of Ali Ibrahim Advocates and Legal Consultants, who also doubles up as a social worker in the UAE said he was informed of the incident late Tuesday evening and went to the police station in Sharjah to be with the parents.

He told Gulf News, the boy’s case has been taken up by Sharjah Police which is currently investigating the cause of the boy’s death.

Upon results of the forensic tests, Pappinnisseri said parents would be able to carry out a funeral for the boy.

“The parents want to take his body home, but with all the flight restrictions they are unsure if this will be possible. It was a very heart-breaking day. No parent should go through something harsh like this,” he said.