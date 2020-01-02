Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will host the first season of Al Shindagha Days in January.

The cultural and entertainment extravaganza coincides with the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival and aims to introduce visitors to the city’s heritage.

Starting on January 9, the event will continue for 10 days in the recently renovated Al Shindagha neighbourhood, which includes Al Shindagha Museum, the Perfume House, the Historical Documents Centre, Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Museum and the waterfront area in old Dubai. Dubai Culture is organising the event in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing supported by mobility partner Careem.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said, “Al Shindagha Days provides visitors with an opportunity to explore our heritage. It enables them to see Dubai in the light of global heritage and its important role in shaping the present and the future of the Emirate. This festival sheds light on the local culture and heritage in a new way. It also allows the younger generation to establish a link between the current and the ancient times, by understanding important aspects and values related to the history of Dubai.”