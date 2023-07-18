1. 0% UAE tax: 'Qualifying free zone person' guidelines
Corporate tax rules require free zone entities to have clearly measurable stakes on ground
2. Gong Yoo, Park Bo-gum offered new K-drama roles, King The Land remains the most ‘buzzworthy’ drama
New South Korean drama and casting announcements this week.
3. Watch: Nothing makes waves with the launch of Phone (2) in UAE
Nothing Phone (2) will be available across the GCC from July 21
4. Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram 1445 Hijri
The crescent of the Islamic month of Muharram 1445 AH was sighted on Tuesday, July 18
5. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina
Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season