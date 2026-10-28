"Of course I'm Emirati. I'm half British too, and I think that I'm just like a kind of mixture of both, and that's what I am. And I'm the newer generation of Emiratis, I think."

"I feel like I've discovered myself and been through difficulties and lessons through all of that time to get me to the point that I am now to have the right mindset and know how to handle myself in the industry that I'm in."

"I want to do pop music at the same level as artists in the U.S. and the U.K., and be an Emirati woman doing it. I want to take my music global and bring exposure back to Dubai's music industry," Alya tells Gulf News during our conversation for the Dubai Success Series.

"Someone's being an astronaut one day, and then we have a female pilot, and like now we have an Emirati pop star, so it's okay. We have something different every day."

She also has an interesting take on the changing ambitions of young Emiratis. There's no reason, she reckons, why a woman from the UAE shouldn't aspire to the same international stages as her Western counterparts.

"If you did listen to Lemonade a bit harder, you can still hear like Arabic drums and things like that. I still want to infuse in my music to still have a part of home in it."

She also credits Dubai's multicultural environment with preparing her for the personalities she has encountered while travelling to America for her music. Growing up around different nationalities, she believes, has helped her navigate the industry.

"If I get to do that every single day and live my life doing something that makes me happy, then that's like the everything to me basically."

"It really isn't, and it does take a lot of hard work and a lot of patience and a lot of determination. And you have to keep going because if you lose momentum, then it is not. It's not great."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.