“Middle Eastern artists are not just having a moment in the region, the whole world is tuning in,” she said. “I want my music to be for everyone. I know people connect with my work here—the language, the beats—but music is a soulful act. It reaches who it reaches. I don’t want to force it into communities; the audiences it belongs to will find it. That’s really how I discovered my creative flow in the region, with no limits on who it can be for.”