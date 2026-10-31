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Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy shares wedding plans: ‘Someone special’

Rimi Tomy reveals her partner is not a celebrity, promises more details soon

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Malayalam star Rimi Tomy steps into a new chapter with optimism and hope
Malayalam star Rimi Tomy steps into a new chapter with optimism and hope

Popular Malayalam singer and television personality Rimi Tomy has announced that she is preparing to get married, with the wedding likely to take place soon.

Rimi shared the news in a video on her YouTube channel, speaking about the relationship and what led her to decide to take the next step in her personal life.

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“My family has always been by my side, but there was always a void left by the absence of a partner – a void that only someone special could fill. Then, in 2026, someone entered my life,” she said.

Although she has not disclosed her partner's identity, Rimi gave viewers a few clues about him.

“He is not an actor, a singer, a famous personality or a millionaire,” she said, adding that she would reveal his identity and profession soon.

‘A gift from God’

Describing what she looks for in a life partner, Rimi said she wanted someone with whom she could build a happy and peaceful life.

“A life partner isn't someone you can just go out and pick off a shelf. He is someone whose vibe matches mine and with whom I can reach new heights in life. It truly feels as though he was a gift from God,” she said.

Rimi said the couple had taken time to understand each other's strengths and weaknesses before deciding to move forward.

She added that she was confident they could build a good life together and hoped to get married soon, leaving the timing in God's hands.

“I am stepping into this new chapter of my life with a sense of optimism,” she said.

Rimi Tomy's career and personal life

Rimi made her playback singing debut with ‘Chingamasam Vannuchernnal’ in the 2002 Malayalam film Meesa Madhavan, which featured music composed by Vidyasagar.

She went on to gain popularity through her energetic stage performances and established herself as a television presenter and actress.

Rimi married businessman Royce in 2008. The couple legally divorced in 2019, after 11 years of marriage.

Related Topics:
kerala cinemamalayalam cinemaMusic

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