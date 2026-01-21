GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why Indian actress Rimi Sen left Bollywood for Dubai real estate agent: 'UAE is very welcoming and property market professional'

Rimi Sen has worked on films such as 'Dhoom' and Priyadarshan's comedy 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rimi Sen
Rimi Sen
instagram.com/subhamitra03

Dubai: Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, known for hits like Hungama, Dhoom, and Phir Hera Pheri, has reportedly embarked on a new chapter in her life. She is now working as a real estate agent in Dubai.

In a recent interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi shared how she has settled into the city’s property market.

“Dubai is very welcoming. About 95% of the population are expatriates, yet everyone feels at home. The city focuses on making life easier and more comfortable for residents,” she said.

She's equally thrilled about working in streamlined industry in UAE.

“Developers do their work, agencies handle their part, and there’s a proper system in place,” she explained, adding that agents in Dubai are treated on par with financial consultants—a sharp contrast to perceptions in India.

She also addressed the social media attention around her looks, clarifying she hasn’t had surgery, only fillers, Botox, and PRP treatments.

"Maybe people saw my latest pictures and felt that my skin looked good. Anyone can look good by using these treatments and maintaining discipline. But if you think what I have done is bad, then tell me how I can correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong."

Rimi’s last film appearance was in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird (2011). Today, she’s making her mark in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier bats for bold women making life choices

2m read
Khushi Mukherjee and Suryakumar Yadav

Khushi Mukherjee names Suryakumar Yadav in viral clip

2m read
India's NBCC makes first overseas property buy in Dubai

India's NBCC makes first overseas property buy in Dubai

2m read
Actress Bhanupriya opens up on memory loss struggle

Actress Bhanupriya opens up on memory loss struggle

3m read