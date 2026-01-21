Rimi Sen has worked on films such as 'Dhoom' and Priyadarshan's comedy 'Phir Hera Pheri'
Dubai: Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, known for hits like Hungama, Dhoom, and Phir Hera Pheri, has reportedly embarked on a new chapter in her life. She is now working as a real estate agent in Dubai.
In a recent interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi shared how she has settled into the city’s property market.
“Dubai is very welcoming. About 95% of the population are expatriates, yet everyone feels at home. The city focuses on making life easier and more comfortable for residents,” she said.
She's equally thrilled about working in streamlined industry in UAE.
“Developers do their work, agencies handle their part, and there’s a proper system in place,” she explained, adding that agents in Dubai are treated on par with financial consultants—a sharp contrast to perceptions in India.
She also addressed the social media attention around her looks, clarifying she hasn’t had surgery, only fillers, Botox, and PRP treatments.
"Maybe people saw my latest pictures and felt that my skin looked good. Anyone can look good by using these treatments and maintaining discipline. But if you think what I have done is bad, then tell me how I can correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong."
Rimi’s last film appearance was in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird (2011). Today, she’s making her mark in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.
