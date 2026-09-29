The best looks and trends from Milan Fashion Week SS27

Stravaganza Siciliana was built on the premise of inherited wardrobes, and its best looks made that premise legible. Burgundy bell-bottoms printed with roses, worn beneath a sheer black-and-white polka-dot blouse, captured the collection's instinct for mismatched generations dressing as one. A floor-length leopard-printed cape thrown over baggy denim jeans was the clearest example of the show's central trick - heirloom pieces styled with total disregard for their original context. Pattern clashing, pussy-bow blouses, layering and a fair amount of eccentricity ran through the whole show; it felt like a collection that could teach you how to raid your own closet. The eveningwear closed on a more solemn note, with a Chantilly lace and macramé gown cinched by a rosary-style belt. The whole collection was undeniably hard to resist.