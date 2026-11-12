From ancient amulets to social media: The enduring mystery of the Evil Eye

“Because Al Ayn has drawn so much interest over the years, centuries of thought have gone into what is considered the final symbol,” Sultan remarks. “There is a decorative, almost souvenir-like aspect that has been very much honed, and it has permeated culture to the point where it has become a form of self--expression. I do wonder how many people wear it today simply because they like the aesthetic, versus how many actually believe in it fully. If the intention is to ward off the envious gaze, but you purchase something that obviously commands high value and draws attention towards you, that is a powerful contradiction.”