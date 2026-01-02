Marwan Sahmarani's art explores chaos, renewal, and resilience

The selected works converge around a central theme of the complexity of human reaction to conflict, war and its fall-out. There is both resilience and strength, as well as glimpses of light in this exhibition, deliberately titled Rupture Into Light. The colour palette of the large Quadriptych reinforces the darkness of violence, whereas the Collision I composition involves more earthy, fleshy and blood-soaked tones for obvious reasons. Ultimately I want the viewer to have their own responses and interpretations because my work is all about response and the viewer’s imagination. I don’t like to over-intellectualize a body of work which comes so strongly from a visceral and emotional base.