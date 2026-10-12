Hamidi introduces skin ritual concept at Dubai wellness event

An intimate morning celebrating fragrance layering, wellness and personalisation
Dubai: Hamidi, the contemporary fragrance house rooted in the traditions of Arabic perfumery, introduced its concept of Close to Skin, where the morning began, through an intimate wellness experience at IMMERSEE, The Sustainable City, Dubai. Bringing together fragrance, wellness and personalisation, the curated morning invited guests to experience scent as a ritual rather than simply a finishing touch.
At the heart of the experience was The Hamidi Art of Layering, which was brought to life through the Scent Rituals Kit. Rooted in the traditions of Arabic perfumery, where fragrance had long been applied through layers of oils, body care and perfume, the ritual encouraged a more personal relationship with scent, one that developed naturally on the skin and became unique to the wearer.
“We believe fragrance belongs in your morning ritual, not only your evening out. Close to Skin is an invitation to slow down and build a scent that is truly yours, one layer at a time,” said Mr. Evarist Rego, Director, Brand & Business Strategy, Hamidi.
The experience unfolded through five moments — Move, Reset, Discover, Layer and Personalise. Guests began the morning with a 40-minute guided yoga session followed by a sensorial sound experience, before discovering Hamidi’s approach to fragrance through an interactive layering experience. The Scent Rituals Kit introduced guests to the different stages of building a fragrance ritual, while a Make Your Own Perfume Oil station allowed each guest to create a personalised 10 ml perfume oil to take home.
The fragrance experience featured four of Hamidi’s fragrances: Alya and Maysara Eau de Parfum, alongside Gulnar and Samaa Concentrated Perfume Oils. Together, the fragrances demonstrated the versatility of layering, allowing different notes and textures to be combined to create a scent that felt personal to each wearer.
Hamidi’s approach is grounded in a skin-first philosophy, with its fragrance collection following a clean, non-alcoholic approach. The fragrances draw on the classic materials of Arabic perfumery, including oud, rose, amber, musk, sandalwood, incense and precious resins, alongside fresh citrus, fruits and florals. Made in the UAE, the collection reflects more than 20 years of Hamidi’s perfumery expertise while bringing traditional fragrance rituals into contemporary everyday life.
The morning also brought together a series of sensory details, including interactive self-care moments, 0% alcohol wellness shots, branded coconuts and premium Hamidi gifting. Together, these elements reflected the brand’s belief that fragrance could become part of a wider moment of self-care, something to experience slowly, intentionally and close to the skin.
Established in 2005 as part of Sterling Parfums, Hamidi is present in more than 65 countries and continues to build on the heritage of Arabic perfumery through its clean, non-alcoholic approach. Its vision is to bring the Art of Layering and the ritual of fragrance into modern homes and everyday routines across cultures and continents.
The Scent Rituals Kit, featuring eight variants, is scheduled to become available from December 2026, tentatively. Hamidi’s Alya, Maysara, Gulnar, Samaa and other best-selling fragrances will be available through hamidi.ae and selected retail partners in the UAE.
Through Close to Skin, Hamidi reimagines fragrance as one of the first rituals of the day, a moment to pause, reconnect and create a scent that is entirely your own.