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Hamidi unveils a new chapter at Beautyworld 2026, redefines fragrance experience

The 0% alcohol fragrance house introduces Scent Rituals for personalised scent layering

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Hamidi unveils a new chapter at Beautyworld 2026, redefines fragrance experience

Dubai: At Beautyworld Middle East 2026 (DWTC, 6 to 8 October), Hamidi is stepping into a new identity, evolving from a fragrance-led brand into a more holistic UAE-born beauty and wellness proposition, designed to become part of the everyday self-care routine. Its message is simple: clean on skin, calm in the head.

Rooted in the traditions of Arabic perfumery, and with more than 20 years of heritage, Hamidi is exploring how fragrance, personal care and wellness can come together through more considered, sensorial rituals. Central to this evolution is a focus on clean, skin-friendly, hydrating and 0% alcohol formulations, reflecting growing consumer interest in conscious beauty and comfortable, everyday fragrance experiences.

Scent Rituals: Fragrance, Layer by Layer

At the heart of the stand is the Hamidi Clean Ritual and its Scent Rituals concept, which moves beyond a single fragrance application to create a more immersive, layered scent experience. Fragrance is introduced across different stages of a personal-care routine, so people can build and personalise their scent layer by layer:

  • Prep: Bath and body. Hydrated skin holds scent longer.

  • Base: Concentrated perfume oils. They sit close to the skin and last longest.

  • Top: A 0% alcohol eau de parfum spray, clean and gentle on skin.

  • Space: Home fragrance, to carry your signature into your surroundings.

Each layer is supported by new launches across the Hamidi range, from eau de parfum and concentrated perfume oils with intricate bottles inspired by Arabic perfumery, to new bath and body ranges and home fragrance. The details will be revealed at the stand.

The approach draws on Middle Eastern fragrance traditions, where different scents and formats are combined to create a personal olfactory signature. Hamidi brings that practice into a contemporary self-care context, presenting layering as a skill: a way to build a scent nobody else has, and to turn fragrance from a finishing touch into an evolving daily ritual.

Today, Hamidi is present in 65 countries and growing, with the ambition to build a globally relevant beauty proposition from the UAE. Visitors to the stand can experience this next chapter firsthand, from the calm, natural textures to oil and mist going onto skin, and discover a brand that brings together heritage, modernity, fragrance and wellness.

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