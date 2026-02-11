Samsung confirms special edition shades for S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra
Dubai: Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy S26 series will be available in exclusive special colours, continuing a tradition that rewards customers who reserve their devices early. The announcement came through the company's pre-reservation page for India, offering a first glimpse at how Samsung plans to make its next flagship lineup stand out.
Samsung will unveil its latest non-foldable flagship smartphones at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on 25th February 2026. The lineup is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The pre-reservation page specifically mentions that customers who book early will get access to special colours that won't be available through regular retail channels. These exclusive shades will only be sold through Samsung's official website and the Samsung Shop app in India, making them a genuine perk for dedicated fans.
Recent leaks by Sammobile suggest Samsung will offer four standard colours across the range:
• White
• Violet
• Blue
• Black
These colours should be widely available through all retail partners and carriers once the phones officially go on sale. They represent safe, versatile options that appeal to the broadest possible audience.
Beyond the standard palette, additional reports point to two special colours that will be reserved for customers who pre-book:
• Pink Gold
• Silver Shadow
These premium finishes typically feature more sophisticated colour treatments or unique materials that set them apart from mass-market options. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed these specific shades yet, but the pattern matches what the company has done with previous launches.
Samsung has made exclusive colours a signature part of its Galaxy S series launches for several years now.
Whilst the leaked colour options give us a good indication of what to expect, Samsung often adjusts its colour offerings based on regional preferences. Markets in Asia might see different special colours compared to Europe or North America, reflecting local tastes and buying patterns.
The company has done this before, recognising that colour preferences can vary significantly from one country to another. What sells well in Seoul might not have the same appeal in London or New York.
Samsung's pre-reservation system allows interested buyers to register their interest before the official launch. It's not quite the same as a full pre-order, as you're not committing to buy immediately, but it does put you first in line when sales actually open.
Those who pre-reserve typically get access to launch-day availability, special colour options, and sometimes additional perks like trade-in bonuses or accessories. The exact benefits vary by market and are usually announced closer to the launch date.
If you're planning to buy a Galaxy S26 and want one of the special colours, you'll need to act quickly once pre-reservations open. These exclusive shades typically sell out faster than standard options, particularly in popular markets.
The fact that they're only available through Samsung's own channels also means you'll miss out on any deals or payment plans that third-party retailers might offer. It's worth weighing up whether the exclusive colour is worth potentially paying full price or missing out on carrier-specific promotions.
With the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, we'll know the full details soon enough. Samsung will confirm the exact colour options, pricing, and any additional benefits for early buyers and UAE.
Pre-registering through Samsung Gulf's website for Samsung Unpacked will register your name in a raffle draw with daily and weekly prizes including Galaxy devices.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.