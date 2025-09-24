LinkedIn update expands data sharing with affiliates, including Microsoft
Professional networking platform LinkedIn is revising its privacy rules, with changes that allow Microsoft to use more user data for AI training and personalised ads, starting 3 November 2025, according to an update shared on the company’s website.
LinkedIn confirmed that certain user data — including profiles, work history, education, posts and comments — will be used to “train content-generating AI models.”
“This will help improve user experience and enable easier connections to new opportunities,” the company said.
The platform stressed that private messages will not be used.
Only users in the EU, EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong will be affected by this AI-training policy. Elsewhere, LinkedIn says there is no change.
The update also expands how LinkedIn shares data with “affiliates,” which include Microsoft and its subsidiaries.
From November 3, the platform says more user data will be shared to deliver “personalised and relevant ads.”
“It does not include any data that your settings do not allow LinkedIn to use for ad purposes,” LinkedIn clarified.
This policy will apply in the US and most global regions, but not in the EU, UK, or Switzerland, where stricter privacy laws apply.
LinkedIn says users can opt out at any time, even after the changes go live.
For AI training: Go to Settings & privacy → Data privacy → How LinkedIn uses your data → Data for Generative AI improvement and turn the toggle off.
For ads: Visit Settings → Advertising Data and disable the default opt-in option.
LinkedIn is not alone. Google uses data from Gemini, while Meta relies on content from Facebook and Instagram to train AI.
Co-founder Reid Hoffman has previously said that fears of AI taking jobs are “legitimate.”
