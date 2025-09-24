Is Gemini Nano AI saree trend safe? Here’s how to remove photos before it’s too late

AI saree trend gone too far? Here’s how to remove your photos from Gemini Nano Banana AI
Dubai: A new AI trend is taking Instagram by storm: the Google Gemini Nano Banana saree filter. With just a selfie, users can transform themselves into retro Bollywood-style portraits, complete with flowing chiffon sarees, cinematic lighting, and vintage textures.
But as the trend goes viral, it has also sparked questions about privacy and the safe use of personal photos. Google emphasises that the Nano Banana models do not use user data for AI training.
The Gemini Nano Banana tool uses Google AI to turn ordinary selfies into stylized Bollywood-inspired images. Features include:
90s Bollywood vibes: Golden-hour lighting, dramatic poses, grainy textures
Traditional sarees: Flowing chiffon, vibrant colours, intricate patterns
Customisable edits: Users can adjust style, background, lighting, and colours
The trend is fun and nostalgic, but some AI-generated details have raised eyebrows, like features appearing that weren’t in the original photo.
Some AI-generated edits can produce eerie details. Instagram Instagram user Jhalakbhawani uploaded a selfie in a green suit and asked Gemini to drape her in a saree. The AI added a mole on her hand — a detail not in the original photo.
Why it happens: Gemini predicts patterns from large image datasets to generate clothing, textures, and lighting. Occasionally, it inserts details that feel personal. Experts say it’s usually coincidence, but it can be unsettling.
Before joining the trend, consider these risks:
Facial recognition misuse
Deepfake creation
Data breaches
Identity theft
Additionally, unclear or hidden consent can allow apps to use your images for AI training or commercial purposes.
Google embeds SynthID watermarks and metadata in AI-generated images to identify them as AI content. However, watermarks can be tampered with, and metadata may be stripped. Experts warn: these are not foolproof safeguards.
Stay safe while enjoying AI trends:
Avoid uploading sensitive or private photos
Remove metadata (location, device info)
Limit social media sharing
Verify AI-generated images with trusted tools
Google Gemini stores uploaded photos in your Google Account. Here’s how to remove them:
You can manage or delete this data via My Activity in your Google Account settings and disable data sharing.
Access Gemini apps activity: Navigate via the Gemini app/website under your profile/settings or directly at myactivity.google.com/product/gemini.
Select what to delete:
Delete all activity: Removes all Gemini activity
Delete by time period: Last hour, day, or custom range
Delete specific activity: Click "Delete" or "X" next to the individual photo upload
Optional – Turn off "Keep Activity": Stops future Gemini activity from being saved.
Some data may still be retained for up to 72 hours for service improvement but will not appear in your activity history.
Note: Deleting Gemini activity does not remove photos stored in other Google apps like Google Photos.
The Nano Banana AI saree trend is fun, creative, and eye-catching — but your privacy matters. Avoid sensitive uploads, check AI edits carefully, and manage your Google activity to keep your photos safe. Enjoy the trend, but stay smart about your digital footprint!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox