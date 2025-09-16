AI trends on Instagram: From celebrity polaroids to vintage sarees, but at what cost?

Dubai: Instagram is buzzing with two viral AI trends that have millions creating stunning photos with just a few clicks. But what started as harmless fun has taken an unsettling turn, leaving some users questioning whether these magical transformations come at too high a price.

The process is surprisingly simple. Users upload their photo to Google's Gemini AI, add a prompt like "Polaroid photo of me and [celebrity name] at a café, vintage film look, natural lighting," and within seconds, receive a convincingly authentic-looking snapshot. The results are so realistic that many have to look twice to remember it's not a real memory.

Google Gemini's Nano Banana AI tool is fuelling yet another viral trend, this time, fans are creating Polaroid-style photos with celebrities that look strikingly real. From cosy coffee shop selfies with BTS's Jungkook to beach vacation snaps with your favourite movie star, users are living their wildest fan fiction dreams through AI-generated instant photos.

Social media feeds are flooded with these dreamy collaborations. Whether it's a backstage moment with a K-pop idol or a candid laugh with a Hollywood A-lister, the Polaroid trend has democratized celebrity encounters in the most accessible way possible.

The trend has been particularly empowering for women exploring cultural fashion. Users experiment with different saree styles, colors, and draping techniques they might never have tried in real life, creating a digital playground for cultural expression.

Women worldwide are uploading simple selfies and transforming them into stunning portraits featuring flowing sarees, jasmine flowers in their hair, and dreamy vintage backdrops. The AI doesn't just add clothing, it creates entire mood boards complete with period-appropriate makeup, jewelry, and atmospheric lighting that would make any Bollywood cinematographer proud.

The trends showcase AI's incredible ability to understand and manipulate visual content, but they also reveal how much these systems can deduce from our photos – sometimes more than we realize we're sharing.

While Google maintains that all images generated or edited using Gemini carry SynthID, an invisible digital watermark, along with metadata tags, to clearly mark them as AI-generated, experts worry about the broader implications. The technology that creates these beautiful transformations also has the potential for misuse in creating convincing fake images.

"It's very scary and creepy." Her post quickly went viral, sparking discussions about whether AI tools can access personal details in unexpected ways. The incident has raised serious questions about how much AI systems can infer from seemingly innocent photos.

But the magic took a dark turn when Instagram user @jhalakbhawani shared a deeply unsettling experience. After using the saree trend, the tool reproduced a hidden mole on her body that was not visible in the photo she uploaded. The revelation left viewers unsettled, with her video quickly going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

