GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

AI trends on Instagram: From celebrity polaroids to vintage sarees, but at what cost?

Instagram's hottest photo trends are revealing too much of your data

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
3 MIN READ
AI trends on Instagram: From celebrity polaroids to vintage sarees, but at what cost?

Dubai: Instagram is buzzing with two viral AI trends that have millions creating stunning photos with just a few clicks. But what started as harmless fun has taken an unsettling turn, leaving some users questioning whether these magical transformations come at too high a price.

The Polaroid phenomenon

Google Gemini's Nano Banana AI tool is fuelling yet another viral trend, this time, fans are creating Polaroid-style photos with celebrities that look strikingly real. From cosy coffee shop selfies with BTS's Jungkook to beach vacation snaps with your favourite movie star, users are living their wildest fan fiction dreams through AI-generated instant photos.

The process is surprisingly simple. Users upload their photo to Google's Gemini AI, add a prompt like "Polaroid photo of me and [celebrity name] at a café, vintage film look, natural lighting," and within seconds, receive a convincingly authentic-looking snapshot. The results are so realistic that many have to look twice to remember it's not a real memory.

Social media feeds are flooded with these dreamy collaborations. Whether it's a backstage moment with a K-pop idol or a candid laugh with a Hollywood A-lister, the Polaroid trend has democratized celebrity encounters in the most accessible way possible.

The saree sensation that conquered Instagram

Even more popular is the vintage saree trend that's dominated Instagram feeds for weeks. Gemini's Nano Banana tool is responsible for the 'Vintage Saree' AI trend's explosive growth on Instagram. Users produce nostalgic retro edits of chiffon, black, or polka-dot sarees with dramatic 90s Bollywood glamour.

Women worldwide are uploading simple selfies and transforming them into stunning portraits featuring flowing sarees, jasmine flowers in their hair, and dreamy vintage backdrops. The AI doesn't just add clothing, it creates entire mood boards complete with period-appropriate makeup, jewelry, and atmospheric lighting that would make any Bollywood cinematographer proud.

The trend has been particularly empowering for women exploring cultural fashion. Users experiment with different saree styles, colors, and draping techniques they might never have tried in real life, creating a digital playground for cultural expression.

When AI gets too real

But the magic took a dark turn when Instagram user @jhalakbhawani shared a deeply unsettling experience. After using the saree trend, the tool reproduced a hidden mole on her body that was not visible in the photo she uploaded. The revelation left viewers unsettled, with her video quickly going viral for all the wrong reasons.

"It's very scary and creepy." Her post quickly went viral, sparking discussions about whether AI tools can access personal details in unexpected ways. The incident has raised serious questions about how much AI systems can infer from seemingly innocent photos.

While Google maintains that all images generated or edited using Gemini carry SynthID, an invisible digital watermark, along with metadata tags, to clearly mark them as AI-generated, experts worry about the broader implications. The technology that creates these beautiful transformations also has the potential for misuse in creating convincing fake images.

The trends showcase AI's incredible ability to understand and manipulate visual content, but they also reveal how much these systems can deduce from our photos – sometimes more than we realize we're sharing.

Social media reacts

The response across social platforms has been mixed, reflecting the complex emotions these trends have stirred up:

@DigitalDiva23: "Created the most gorgeous saree pic ever but now I'm paranoid about what else AI can see in my photos #AITrends #Privacy"

@TechSkeptic: "These Polaroid celebrity pics are so convincing my mom asked when I met Ryan Gosling The future is wild but also kinda scary"

@VintageVibes: "Love the saree trend but that mole story has me shook. Deleting all my uploads now just to be safe "

@AIEnthusiast: "People are overreacting. It's just pattern recognition. The tech is amazing and we should celebrate creativity, not fear it!"

@PrivacyFirst: "This is exactly why I don't upload personal photos to any AI platform. Your face is your biometric data – protect it! "

@CreativeExplorer: "Made the most stunning vintage portraits but now wondering what happens to my photos after. Need better transparency from tech companies"

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra (Photo/Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Raj Kundra questioned by ED officials in India: Reports

2m read
Vaani Kapoor, Fawad Khan (Photo/Instagram/@vaanikapoor)

Fawad Khan on why relationships need a lot of work

3m read
The popstar posted the release’s artwork on Instagram — a pale pink background with the text “Swag II” featured in the center

Justin Bieber surprises fans with new Swag II album

1m read
Alia Bhatt (Photo/Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is furious with the media and here's why

2m read