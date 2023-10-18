Dubai: The world’s largest technology and consumer electronics event Gitex Global, will be making its European debut in Germany from May 21-23, 2025.
Gitex Europe is the second overseas venture from the Gitex brand, following the debut of Gitex Africa Morocco in May 2023.
The official signing ceremony of the launch between Kaoun International, the overseas events company of DWTC, and Messe Berlin was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; and Franziska Giffey, Vice Mayor of Berlin and State Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Enterprises.
Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of Kaoun International, the organiser of Gitex Europe, said, “The mission of Gitex is to create a positive impact in the industries and economies we serve.”