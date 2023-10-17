Dubai: First Lieutenant Amna, the new virtual Dubai Police officer, can be seen responding to inquiries from visitors at the Gitex tech show in Dubai.
Khadija Flamerzi from the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police told Gulf News that Lt Amna is available on the Dubai Police website, and answers people’s inquiries about police services, such as paying for traffic violations or how to open reports, and many other services.
She explained that Amna is a programme that relies on executing customer transactions via voice commands using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. The programme was completed through the efforts of the General Administration Team for Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with public administrations seeking to transform all the services they provide to the public via voice commands.
How to reach Amna
Lieutenant Sheikha Marwan bin Sulaiman, Human Resources Executive at Dubai Police, told Gulf News the virtual future officer is currently available on Dubai Police homepage – under services link - and the programme will be available on Dubai Police social media platforms, WhatsApp, at malls, smart police stations and conventional police stations.
Amna can answer public inquires related to traffic accidents, traffic violations and the most common questions referred to the police from the public.
In the future, there will be more than one virtual officer according to specialisations, such as those related to investigations. Currently the service answers public queries in Arabic and English, with plans to add more languages soon.