ChatGPT can now show you wearing clothes before you buy them

Upload a selfie and OpenAI's new shopping feature creates a virtual try-on
Shopping for clothes through ChatGPT just became more personal.
OpenAI has launched a virtual try-on feature that lets users upload a photograph of themselves and generate an image showing how clothes or accessories could look on them before making a purchase.
The feature began rolling out globally on October 1 as part of a wider expansion of shopping tools in ChatGPT.
When ChatGPT displays an eligible clothing or accessory product, users can select a new “Try on” button and take or upload a selfie.
ChatGPT Images then generates a picture showing the user wearing the selected product. The feature is available through ChatGPT on mobile devices and the web.
Users aren’t limited to clothes surfaced directly by ChatGPT either. OpenAI says they can upload an image of clothing or an accessory in a conversation and ask ChatGPT to show how the item could look on them.
There is an important limitation for shoppers.
The generated picture is a visualisation, not a guarantee of how an item will fit.
OpenAI warns that virtual try-on images may not reproduce either the product or the user’s appearance exactly and specifically says they do not guarantee fit or size.
Shoppers should therefore still check measurements, product information and retailers’ return policies before buying.
OpenAI also says it saves the reference photograph used for virtual try-ons so it can be reused for future shopping sessions.
Users who don’t want to keep the image can remove it.
Reference photographs can be viewed, changed or deleted through Settings → Personalization → Reference photos.
Alongside virtual try-on, OpenAI has introduced a new Favourites feature for shopping.
Users can bookmark products they like or create folders to organise items, with saved products appearing in their ChatGPT Library.
The move pushes ChatGPT further into online shopping, where AI companies are increasingly competing to help consumers discover, compare and visualise products.
Google has previously introduced similar technology that lets shoppers upload photographs of themselves to generate virtual images wearing clothing.
OpenAI’s version brings that experience directly into ChatGPT conversations — allowing a user to go from asking for recommendations to seeing an AI-generated version of themselves wearing an item without leaving the chat.