Gamma Studios, Sony unveil cutting-edge Digital Media Center in Dubai

For Gamma Studios, the move anticipates rising demand as international productions choose the UAE for its rebate structures. "Our objective was to invest in the best for our facility, and after evaluating the market, Sony's virtual production solution stood out for its technology and its complete end-to-end workflow," said Joseph Kadamani, Founder, Gamma Studios. "This investment reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of today's industry while laying the groundwork for the next generation of regional talent."