Yamamah Cup win for Mares at Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival

Dubai: The 2026 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival got underway again on Monday at Dubai International Endurance City in Seeh Al Salam, with M7 Endurance Stables clinching a close win in the Al Yamamah Cup for Mares, thanks to an impeccable performance by Hamdan Ahmad Al Mansoori riding SW Jashfiya AA 50.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is held in honour of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Al Mansoori and his 10-year-old horse rode with complete composure to secure one of the biggest victories of their career, completing the 120 km course in four hours, 18 minutes, and 18 seconds (4:18:18) at an average speed of 27.87 kph.

The duo was in fifth place entering the fourth and final loop, their lowest position of the race, but timed their move perfectly, surging past their competitors to win by just three seconds. Coming in second were Rashed Mohamed Al Mehairi and Beduina Christiana of F3 Stables, finishing at 4:18:21.

Rounding off the podium was another pair from M7 Endurance Stables, Fares Ahmad Al Mansoori and his partner SW Jorka, who were a further second behind at 4:18:22.

It’s one of the most important competitions on the global endurance calendar, featuring multiple long‑distance races over several days that test both riders and horses across challenging courses. The festival is organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and typically draws elite international and Emirati participants.

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