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Ghana World Cup player Partey, facing rape trial in UK, denied Canada visa: FIFA

Canadian visa refusal sidelines Ghana’s Partey from World Cup opener vs Panama

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AFP
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Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey departs following his hearing at the Southwark Crown Court in London on April 13, 2026.
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey departs following his hearing at the Southwark Crown Court in London on April 13, 2026.
AFP

Ghana player Thomas Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges, has been denied a visa to enter Canada to play in the World Cup, FIFA said on Friday.

"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," world football's governing body said.

FIFA said it was "not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas".

"As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country," it added.

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It is believed that Partey will however be eligible to play in Ghana's subsequent Group L games against England and Croatia, which will both take place in the United States.

Partey, a former Arsenal midfielder who plays for Spanish side Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

The 32-year-old is due to stand trial next year.

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