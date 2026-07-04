Morocco become the first team to book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco after the Atlas Lions secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada on Saturday.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed praised Morocco's performance, saying: "Congratulations to the Atlas Lions on today's victory... Congratulations on reaching the World Cup quarter-finals. A powerful performance and a fighting spirit that make us happy and proud."
He also extended his congratulations to "the brotherly people of Morocco and to King Mohammed VI," wishing the team every success in its upcoming matches.
Morocco became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals after a dominant display against Canada in Houston. Azzedine Ounahi struck twice in the second half before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third goal to seal the victory.
The result continues Morocco's remarkable run on the world stage, following the Atlas Lions' historic semi-final appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will now face the winner of France and Paraguay for a place in the semi-finals.