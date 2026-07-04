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Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Morocco on historic World Cup quarter-final place

Morocco become the first team to book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ayoub Amaimouni #21, Neil El Aynaoui #24, Achraf Hakimi #2 and Brahim Diaz #10 of Morocco applaud fans after the 3-0 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Canada and Morocco at Houston Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Ayoub Amaimouni #21, Neil El Aynaoui #24, Achraf Hakimi #2 and Brahim Diaz #10 of Morocco applaud fans after the 3-0 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Canada and Morocco at Houston Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
AFP-ALEX SLITZ

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco after the Atlas Lions secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada on Saturday.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed praised Morocco's performance, saying: "Congratulations to the Atlas Lions on today's victory... Congratulations on reaching the World Cup quarter-finals. A powerful performance and a fighting spirit that make us happy and proud."

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He also extended his congratulations to "the brotherly people of Morocco and to King Mohammed VI," wishing the team every success in its upcoming matches.

Morocco became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals after a dominant display against Canada in Houston. Azzedine Ounahi struck twice in the second half before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third goal to seal the victory.

The result continues Morocco's remarkable run on the world stage, following the Atlas Lions' historic semi-final appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will now face the winner of France and Paraguay for a place in the semi-finals.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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