What Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have said about each other: 'The love keeps growing'

Ronaldo has been consistent in calling Rodríguez the most important relationship of his life. In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, he was unequivocal about his feelings, saying "Of course I'm in love with her. She's the mum of my kids. I'm so passionate for her. She's my friend, we have conversations, I open my heart to her, she opened her heart to me." When pressed on marriage, he wouldn't commit to a date at the time, but made his intentions clear, adding it was something he'd do "one day for sure."