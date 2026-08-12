What Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have said about each other: 'The love keeps growing'

Inside their decade-long love story, from Gucci meeting to secret wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's relationship, which began in 2016 when the two met at a Gucci store in Madrid, culminated in a private marriage, in August, 2026. In the years since, both have opened up publicly, sometimes separately, sometimes together, about what the relationship means to them.
Ronaldo has been consistent in calling Rodríguez the most important relationship of his life. In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, he was unequivocal about his feelings, saying "Of course I'm in love with her. She's the mum of my kids. I'm so passionate for her. She's my friend, we have conversations, I open my heart to her, she opened her heart to me." When pressed on marriage, he wouldn't commit to a date at the time, but made his intentions clear, adding it was something he'd do "one day for sure."
Speaking to Morgan again in November 2025, Ronaldo explained his reasoning for finally proposing after eight years together: "I always say the good things come in the right time. I'm going to propose to her because I think it's the right moment, not only because it's the mother of my kids, but the person that's the love of my life."
He also gave a candid, unpolished account of the proposal itself. It happened spontaneously around 1 a.m. after his daughters spotted the ring and urged him to go through with it. Recalling the moment, Ronaldo said: "I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time... it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy."
Rodríguez has been similarly effusive, though with a lighter, more humorous touch. Reflecting on the proposal in an interview with Elle Spain, she joked about the decade-long wait: "It's gorgeous. It's the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting (laughs). The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind."
Beyond the joke, Rodríguez has described their bond in more sincere terms, telling Elle Spain that "the love Cristiano and I share keeps growing. It's something that changes, adapts, and strengthens in every stage."
When she confirmed the engagement on Instagram, Rodríguez captioned her post, a photo of the ring resting on Ronaldo's hand, with a message that doubled as her answer to the proposal: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."