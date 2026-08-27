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UAE to compete in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 in Malaysia

UAE name 14-man squad for eight-team 50-over tournament in Kuala Lumpur

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UAE to compete in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 in Malaysia

The UAE’s 14-member squad will compete in the eight-team ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 (50 overs), which will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Aug 30-Sep 12.

The UAE have been placed in Group B, alongside Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Singapore.

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The Emirates Cricket Board said that the UAE will play their tournament opener against Qatar at the Bayuemas Oval on Monday, 31st August, before facing Kuwait at the same venue on Thursday, 3rd September.

The UAE will then face Singapore at the UKM YSD Oval on Sunday, 6th September, before playing their final group match against Oman at the same venue on Tuesday, 8th September.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, 10th September, while the tournament final and the third-place playoff will be played on Saturday, 12th September.

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