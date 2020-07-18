The Jiu-Jitsu Camp Championship is being organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE jiu-jitsu head coach is convinced future stars will be discovered at this weekend’s Jiu-Jitsu Camp Championship that is being organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).

Most of the UAE’s premier jiu-jitsu clubs are attending the event. The camp has more than 130 players on the mats throughout Saturday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the UAE jiu-jitsu national team, has been overseeing training sessions during the summer camp and the Brazilian felt the competition will help players raise their game as they look to catch the eye of the national team’s technical staff.

“We have a great bunch of players in the summer camp who have worked very hard over the past two weeks and are really looking forward to doing well on the mats,” Lemos said.

“Competitions like these are great for building confidence in players, regardless of the experience they possess. Also, the technical staff will be keeping a close eye on the performances in this tournament as we look to prepare for the resumption of domestic and international competitions over the coming months.”

Players who are part of the UAEJJF’s summer training camp in progress at the Armed Forces Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi, have been participating in the open belt tournament across different weight classes in three categories — cadets (under-16 years), aspirants (under-18 years) and adults.

Fighters from Al Ain, Baniyas, Al Jazira, Al Wahda and Al Dhafra jiu-jitsu clubs will be seen in action during the course of the tournament.

The UAEJJF, in partnership with International Vision Investment Group (IVI), is currently hosting a summer training camp that commenced on July 5 and is scheduled to conclude on July 25. A second camp has been scheduled to begin on August 2 and run until August 22.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director of UAEJJF, observed that the Jiu Jitsu Camp Championship was another step in the federation’s commitment to provide the UAE’s players with high-quality competitions and ensure their well-rounded development.