Sheikh Mansoor approves Dubai’s 2026-27 sports calendar

The Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council has approved the 2026–2027 sports line-up
Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has approved Dubai’s sporting calendar for the 2026-27 season, along with preparations for the emirate’s upcoming World Sports Summit.
Sheikh Mansoor shared the update on X following a meeting of the council, where he said he had approved the 2026-27 sports events calendar.
“During the Dubai Sports Council meeting, I approved the 2026–2027 sports events calendar,” Sheikh Mansoor wrote, describing it as a “diverse line-up of sporting events and championships” taking place across Dubai throughout the year.
The meeting also reviewed progress on projects and initiatives being delivered under the Dubai Sports Strategy 2033, which aims to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global sporting destination.
Sheikh Mansoor also highlighted preparations for the second edition of the World Sports Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 28 and 29.
The summit is set to bring together leading sports stars and figures from around the world, providing a platform to discuss the future of sport and showcase Dubai’s growing role on the international sporting stage.
The latest plans underline Dubai’s continued commitment to expanding its sporting offering, from major international championships to initiatives designed to encourage greater participation and development across the emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of sports clubs and federations and their role in supporting athletes and raising their performance levels to achieve ultimate success in competitions on the local, regional or continental stage.
Sheikh Mansoor also commended the spirit of cooperation and the integrated efforts of diverse entities across the sports sector to further enhance the appeal of sports events and develop athletes at all levels in a way that advances the sports sector’s contribution to the wider economy and community.
His Highness said: “Cooperation between sports federations and clubs in Dubai and at the UAE level represents a vital pillar in the development of the sports sector and the realisation of its national goals. We value the sincere efforts of all those striving to develop our athletes, nurture talent, and supply our national teams with true champions, which reinforces the leadership’s steadfast support for the sports sector and highlights sports as an integral aspect of our society that exemplifies its advancement across diverse fields.”