Sheikh Mansoor approves Dubai’s 2026-27 sports calendar

His Highness said: “Cooperation between sports federations and clubs in Dubai and at the UAE level represents a vital pillar in the development of the sports sector and the realisation of its national goals. We value the sincere efforts of all those striving to develop our athletes, nurture talent, and supply our national teams with true champions, which reinforces the leadership’s steadfast support for the sports sector and highlights sports as an integral aspect of our society that exemplifies its advancement across diverse fields.”