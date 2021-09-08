Sheikh Mohammed received the UAE Paralympics team on their return from Tokyo on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the UAE Paralympics team for winning three medals (gold, silver and bronze) at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games which concluded earlier this week in Tokyo.

Sheikh Mohammed, who received the delegation at a reception at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday, said the success of the Paralympic champions is a source of pride for the UAE as they managed to raise the country’s flag high in an event of such magnitude.

“We are proud of your achievements and the medals you have won at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. You have not only raised the UAE’s profile in the international sports arena but have also shown that hard work, dedication and perseverance are key to success. Your accomplishments will serve as an inspiration to others seeking to achieve their goals,” the Dubai Ruler said.

His Highness wished members of the UAE Paralympic delegation success in their future endeavors, and called upon the team to continue working hard in order to attain more achievements in international competitions.

Members of the UAE Paralympic delegation expressed their happiness and appreciation to His Highness for receiving them and thanked him for his continuous support and guidance.

Sheikh Mohammed speaks with the UAE's double Paralympic medal winner Mohammed Al Hammadi Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Mohamed Fadhel Al Hameli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee, thanked His Highness for his warm wishes, compliments and congratulatory remarks, adding that this gesture will further encourage the UAE Paralympian champions to double their efforts to make more achievements that will enhance the UAE’s profile in international events.