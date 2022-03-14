Female fighters delivered is style a the Conrad hotel in Dubai on Saturday when India’s Urvashi Singh claimed the vacant Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) world super bantamweight title at Countdown to Middle East Crown Series 3.
On a history-making evening of boxing, Urvashi won the first evert female world title fight in the Middle East on a card that also featured four other female fighters.
Urvashi defeated Tanzania’s Halima Vunjabei in a thrilling encounter, stopping the diminutive opponent with a TKO.
Michelle Kuehn of Real Boxing Only Gym in Dubai watched both her female fighters win on unanimous points decisions. England’s Kimberley Shannon defeated Sri Lanka’s Kauminihashini and Anahit Aroyan of Armenia saw off debutant Mamta Rana of India.
Also on the card was an intriguing India v Pakistan bout for the WBC Asia Continental lightweight title, with Sachin Dekwal stopping Muhammad Bilal in the 10th round.