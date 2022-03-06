The Countdown to the Middle East Crown series is back for its third instalment on March 12, and looks stronger than ever. Round 3 of the 10-part series will feature Turkey’s Fatih Keles (14-1-1) going up against Argentina’s Diego Gabriel Chaves (28-8-1), the bout co-headlining with an exciting India v Pakistan bout for the WBC Asia Continental lightweight title featuring Sachin Dekwal and Muhammad Bilal.
Set to take place in the Conrad Hotel Dubai, faces from all around the world will travel in to compete for the crown on this card. With boxers from Philippines, India, Pakistan, the UK, Armenia, Turkey, Argentina, USA and Thailand.
- WATCH: British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz ready to pay it forward with young Arjun in Dubai
- Boxing legend and former champ Paul 'Silky' Jones joins forces with Dubai gym to help nurture talent
- Boxing: World Championship double-header heading to Dubai
- Hamzah Sheeraz - Remember the name of a rising boxing superstar working hard in Dubai
The event promoted by DJMC Events also includes a highlight bout, Urvashi Singh, the female boxer from India, fighting Halima Vunjabei for the vacant women’s International Boxing Association world super bantamweight title, in the first ever female world title fight in the UAE. The card is also spotlighting two other female bouts in a record-high female boxing card with all three being local boxers living here in Dubai.
“We want to support local and international talent on a prestigious card such as this and the reason why we started the boxing series,” says Dunstan Paul Rozairo, Chairman, DJMC Events. “It gives boxers from any background a ‘fighting’ chance to compete in Dubai, in front of international audiences, across TV networks and on an unbiased platform.
“As the series progresses this year, we already have exciting boxers from the four corners who are interested to be a part of the future series — some big names I hope to announce this year, sure to draw in a crowd and excite even the non-avid boxing fans.”
Boxing fans can purchase tickets online through ticketing partners Platinum List and 800 Tickets — the fights will also be shown on Fite TV for those who can’t make it.
Fight card
Super bantamweight Halima Vunjabei (10 8 1) v Urvashi Singh (8 3 0)
Super welterweight Fatih Keles (14 1 1) v Diego Gabriel Chaves (28 8 1)
Lightweight Muhammad Bilal (9 1 1) v Sachin Dekwal (10 1 0)
Bantamweight Justine Darap (9 1 0) v Yelshat Nikhemttolla (16 0 1)
Super lightweight Atilla Kayabasi (11 4 0) v Alvin Lagumbay (12 5 1)
Bantamweight Kauminihashini (debut) v Kimberley Shannon (debut)
Super middleweight Omar Emadeidin (debut) v Niraj Wirewadana (debut)
Lightweight Joel Flores (debut) v Mohammad Edris (debut)
Schedule
March 10: 10am — press conference, Conrad Hotel
March 10: 4-7pm — workout, weigh-in and face-off at Expo 2020 Dubai — Sports, Fitness & Wellness Hub
March 11: 9am — Official weigh-in — Conrad Hotel
March 12: 7pm — Fight Night — The Conrad Hotel