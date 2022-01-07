Paul 'Silky' Jones works out at Real Boxing Only in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Paul Jones, the first British born fighter in history to win the WBO World Light Middleweight Championship and now based in the UAE, will be working with Dubai’s Real Boxing Only gym to promote boxing in the UAE.

Paul 'Silky' Jones launched PSJ Performance over 14 months ago and using his wealth of high-end physical fitness training experience and expertise, devoted his time and resources into training people from kids to professional athletes, and now will be working alongside Real Boxing Only gym to promote boxing in the UAE.

This move seems like a natural partnership with Paul’s extensive boxing pedigree as former WBO World Light Middleweight Champion, WBO Inter-Continental Light Middleweight Champion, WBC International Super Middleweight Champion, Commonwealth Middleweight champion and was also the WBO’s 1995 Fighter of the year and was awarded 1995 KO of the year.

"I believe that UAE’s boxing scene is really growing and something that needs special attention, it is a subject I am especially passionate about – inspiring the next generation and helping the young boxers who are just starting their amateur journey,' he said. "I know I can offer a lot of advice, on boxing and the boxing world. There needs to be more role models for young talent, and I hope that I can contribute some of my expertise and years of experience to the talent coming out of Real Boxing Only gym."

Michelle Kuehn, Founder of Real Boxing Only, added: "As a gym, our young boxers are really starting to burst into the amateur scene, and the more active they are the more opportunities I want to give them – whether that be more sparring events with other gyms, international amateur events or the type of role models who are accessible – everything we do at RBO is to contribute to the grassroots movement in the UAE. Just recently we linked up our rising star Arjun Singh with up and coming professional, Hamzah Sheeraz and now to have someone, like Paul with such boxing knowledge right in house. We are truly honoured and I feel we are creating a real boxing environment that will surely produce great talent.’

Paul Jones has joined forces with Real Boxing Only gym in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied