Manchester: Following his defeat to Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena, Amir Khan says that it could be his final fight.
The 35-year-old says he fears taking more “harmful punishment” and wants to spend more time with his family.
Brook won the bout, which was stopped in the sixth round, to settle one of British boxing’s most bitter rivalries. Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment.
'Peaked too early'
“I’ve done more than I ever expected,” said Khan. “Maybe I peaked too early. I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I’m 35 now - I’ve been in the game a very long time. I’m an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family.”
Bolton fighter Khan was heavily bruised and said retirement was “definitely” an option. Asked whether it could be his last fight, he said: “I’ll sit down with my family but I think it could be. I’ve always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.”