Hasibullah ‘Hasib’ Ahmadi was crowned the WBC Asia featherweight champion on a dramatic night at the Conrad hotel in Dubai as D4G’s ‘Rising Stars’ event made a major introduction on the boxing stage. There were two WBC Asian titles on the line on a night that saw plenty of dramatic clashes and an upset or two.
The event was promoted by Ahmed A Seddiqi for D4G Promotions, and was sponsored by Hublot, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons and Kinetik. It was broadcast in the US on ESPN+, in Latin America on ESPN Knockout, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world, and was also heard on radio with Channel 4, on 104.8.
It was a sensational night for Afghanistan’s Ahmadi, as he outclassed and outpointed Azerbaijan’s Rauf Aghayev to claim the vacant WBC Asia featherweight title and move to 11 wins and zero losses. Now he has a championship to go with that perfect record.
An emotional Ahmadi, draped in the Afghanistan flag and proudly wearing his new belt, dedicated the win to his compatriots back home, where the nation is in major unrest following an aggressive takeover by the Taliban. Ahmadi said: “Thanks to God for everything, and thanks to D4G for this opportunity. I’m so happy to win the fight and make my people proud in Afghanistan.”
Earlier on the card, Apichet Petchmanee retained his WBC Asia lightweight title as he defeated fellow Thai Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun on points, and there were big wins for Round 10 Boxing’s bright young Indian star Faizan Anwar (8-0-0), Jordan’s Bader Samreen (3-0-0), Khurshid Tojibaev (5-0-0) and Jamie King (2-0-0).
There was one big upset as Ryan Aston (20-5-3) of the UK was defeated by Georgia’s Shalva Guchmazovi (4-6-2) with a second-round stoppage.