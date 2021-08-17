Two WBC Asia title fights will top an action-packed bill when D4G Promotions host their ‘Rising Stars’ event at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai on Friday.
It sees a number of talented Dubai-based fighters compete on the card, which will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, on ESPN Knockout in Latin America, and worldwide on IFL TV, whilst also being live on the radio on Channel 4, 104.8.
Tickets for the event in Dubai are available on the Dubai Platinum List website.
Luxury watchmaker Hublot is be the proud title sponsor for the event, once again helping to bring big fights to Dubai.
A cruiserweight battle between Ali Baloyev and Rolly Lambert Fogoum was due to headline the event, but a medical issue has forced the contest to be cancelled.
However, there will be no shortage of thrilling clashes as Dubai-based Hasibullah Ahmadi (12-0, 4 KOs) headlines the show when he collides with Rauf Aghayev (31-9, 14 KOs) for the WBC Asian featherweight title. Apichet Petchmanee (9-0, 2 KOs) and Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-0, 7 KOs) meet for the WBC Asia lightweight title.
Several proud Dubai residents will compete on the bill too, as Faizan Anwar (7-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Ricky Sismundo (35-15-3, 17 KOs), Bader Samreen (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Sharobiddin Jurakhonov (2-3-1, 2 KOs), and Sultan Al Nuaimi (3-0, 2 KOs) shares the ring with Mishiko Shubitdze (17-18-3, 8 KO’s).
On the undercard, Jamie King (1-0, 1 KO) fights Taryel Jafarov (7-2, 6 KOs), Ryan Aston (20-5-2, 8 KOs) squares off with Shalva Guchmazovi (3-6-2, 2 KOs), Khurshid Tojibayev (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Achiko Odizadze (22-17-1, 8 KOs), and Fahad Al Bloushi (4-1, 1 KO) meets Medi Miro (0-1).