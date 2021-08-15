It was an action packed night at the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, UAE for Legacy Boxing Series 1 on Friday night, that had two world titles on the line.
Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout (34-5-1, 18KOs) went the scheduled 10 rounds against Mexico’s Alejandro Davila (22-3-2, 9KOs) winning 96-95, 97-94 and 100-92 on the judges’ scorecards. Trout controlled the bout and showed his class from the first bell, extending his unbeaten run to three wins.
Cuba’s Mike Perez (25-3-1, 16KOs) returned to the ring and won the vacant WBA intercontinental cruiserweight title against Tony Salam (14-3-0, 9KOs). A low blow was landed by Salam in the second round which sparked the fight into life. Perez still has his power and knocked out Salam in the sixth round with a thunderous left hand and now has his sights firmly set on more belts.
Anthony Sims Jr (21-1-0, 19KOs) stopped Heran David Perez (8-4-0, 3KOs) with a ninth-round TKO to claim the vacant WBA intercontinental super middleweight title. Perez was dropped twice in the fight before being finished off with a right hand to body early in the ninth round. After the bout ‘The Magician’ took to the mic to dismiss a potential fight with Rocky Fielding, who was in attendance ringside.
Also on the card, Ramiro Cesena defeated Bekman Soylybayev in their super featherweight clash, Fernando Daniel Martinez overcame Gonzalo Garcia Duran (super flyweight). The female bout saw Ramona Graeff see off the challenge of Karina Kopinska (lightweight).
Legacy Boxing Series 2 is on the cards and will be announced soon.