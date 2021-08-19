The press conference for Friday’s ‘Rising Stars’ event at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Excitement continues to grow for Friday’s ‘Rising Stars’ event at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

The massive card sees Dubai-based Hasibullah Ahmadi (12-0, 4 KOs) in the main event, as he faces Rauf Aghayev (31-10, 14 KOs) for the WBC Asian featherweight title, and Apichet Petchmanee (9-0, 2 KOs) and Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-0, 7 KOs) meet for the WBC Asia lightweight title.

Several Dubai residents will compete on the bill, as Faizan Anwar (7-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Ricky Sismundo (35-15-3, 17 KOs), Bader Samreen (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Sharobiddin Jurakhonov (2-3-1, 2 KOs), and Sultan Al Nuaimi (3-0, 2 KOs) shares the ring with Mishiko Shubitdze (17-18-3, 8 KOs). Khurshid Tojibayev (4-0, 2 KOs) rounds up the main card, as he faces Achiko Odizadze (22-17-1, 8 KOs) On the undercard, Jamie King (1-0, 1 KO) fights Taryel Jafarov (7-2, 6 KOs), Ryan Aston (20-5-2, 8 KOs) squares off with Shalva Guchmazovi (3-6-2, 2 KOs), and Fahad Al Bloushi (4-1, 1 KO) meets Medi Miro (0-1).

A cruiserweight battle between Ali Baloyev and Rolly Lambert Fogoum was due to headline the event, but a medical issue forced the contest to be cancelled. All of the remaining fighters, along with promoter Ahmed A Seddiqi, had plenty to say at the final press conference.

“This is a big event for us here in Dubai,” said Seddiqi. “Unfortunately we lost a couple of fights, but everything happens for a reason. This is Dubai’s Rising Stars, and 90 per cent of the fighters on this card are Dubai-based. We’ve been working for many years on the promotion. We have a mix of regional titles, world titles, and the goal is to have a local UAE-based fighter fighting for a world title. That’s the dream. It takes time and hopefully that will come. This is a very big achievement for Dubai boxing to have an event live in the USA on ESPN+. We have two great title fights and we’re really excited.”

Ahmadi added: “I would like to thank my team Round 10 Boxing and D4G Promotions for this opportunity. I started my career here in Dubai and now I’m fighting for the first title in my career. I’m excited and this is very big for my country and for myself, soon we will fight for the world title here in Dubai. I’ve seen clips of my opponent. He has a lot of experience, but I will get the win.”

Petchmanee also fancies his chances in Dubai. “I have received a warm welcome here in Dubai. I enjoy being here. I’ve prepared a lot for this fight. I have aspirations to go on and win more titles, and become world champion. My experience definitely gives me the upper hand in this fight. I’m happy to have an up and coming fighter challenging me, and it will test me in my career.”

His opponent Chonlathondamrongkun is looking for a KO to stop Petchmanee. “I am excited to be here,” he said. “I have a lot of knockouts on my record and I think that gives me an advantage. It offers me a great chance in this fight.”

Samreen is confident he has enough to see off Jurakhonov. “I know what I’m capable of and I know the skills that I have all of the hard work I’ve put in the gym. I’ll be pushing my opponent all the way and I’ll get the win.”

Jurakhonov added: “I’ve been out of the ring a while because of COVID-19 and a few others things, but now I’m back and I’m ready for fight night on Friday.”

The event, sponsored by Hublot, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons & Kinetik, will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+, in Latin America on ESPN Knockout, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world, and can also be heard on radio on Channel 4, on 104.8.