Dubai: Josipa Bek and Selma Babic rallied from a set down to beat Karina Simeonova Lozova and Alessa Belbes in a thrilling Women’s bronze Category final of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament Padel Championship.
Croatian Bek, a former ITF tennis tour pro, and Babic of Bosnia & Herzegovina fought back after losing the first set to win the second in a tie-break and then cruised through the third for a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 triumph over their Bulgarian-Filipino opponents. Bek and Babic will take home the winner’s cheque of Dh20,000, while the runners-up will get Dh15,000.
The Men’s Gold Category semi-finals also took place on Sunday night, and Martin Noschese and Guillermo Villafane defeated Emilio Misas and Masson Xavier 6-4, 6-4 to book a title-clash with Javier Lopez Garcia and Alexander Farquharson, who defeated Saeed Al Marri and Claudio Bobadilla 6-1, 6-3 in the other semi-final.
Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during Ramadan since 2013, and the eighth season of the tournament features competitions in two others sports besides padel — running and cycling. All three events are being organised in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.