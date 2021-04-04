Padel Tennis returns to Nad Al Sheba Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s best young padel tennis talents will be rubbing shoulders with the sport’s top professionals at next month’s Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament as the organisers have added an International Pedal Federation (FIP) tournament to this year’s Dh199,000 NAS Padel Championship, which will take place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex’s Padel Arena from April 14 to April 27.

The FIP Stars tournament will be an internationally ranked event regulated by the International Padel Federation with a prize purse of Dh45,000, which will be distributed as per International Pedal Federation system.

Registration for the FIP Stars will be managed through the official website of FIP — www.padelfip.com — and the world’s top professional players with A-Level skills are expected to participate. The qualifying rounds of the FIP Stars will take place from April 8-10 and 16 pairs will progress to the main draw which is scheduled from April 14-25.

The presence of top-ranked international pros will be a huge boost for the sport in UAE and provide the UAE’s padel players — both Emiratis and residents — with an opportunity to watch and learn from the best.

UAE’s local contingent of padel talents will be competing in three different categories for a hefty prize purse of Dh154,000, which will be available to the top-three finishers of each category.

Local male participants — Emiratis and residents — with A-Level and B-Level skills (locally ranked) be eligible to participate in the UAEPA (UAE Padel Association) Gold Category-Men, which boasts a total prize purse of Dh70,000.

The other two categories for local competitors, open to both Emiratis and residents, are UAEPA Bronze for Men and UAE Bronze for Women.

The Pre-qualifying matches for the UAEPA categories will take place in the second week of April, and the main draw will take place during Ramadan from April 14-27. Sixteen pairs will progress to the main draw from the Gold Category and Men’s Bronze Category qualifiers, while the Women’s Bronze Category will feature eight pair in the main draw. The Championship will follow a knockout format, and the matches will be decided in best-of-three sets, with a tiebreak at 6-6.

All participants must take PCR test for COVID-19 and submit proof of a negative result to the organising committee before every match. The result of the PCR test is valid for 48 hours, starting from the issuing date.