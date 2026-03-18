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What went wrong with Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open?

Czech breaks down after loss to Camila Osorio at Miami Open

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Katerina Siniakova of Czechia returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva during Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Katerina Siniakova of Czechia returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva during Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
AFP

Dubai: Katerina Siniakova exited the Miami Open in emotional fashion after a first-round loss to Camila Osorio, who claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Osorio dominated the opening set and stayed composed in the second, even as Siniakova surged ahead 4-2 and looked poised to force a decider. But momentum shifted dramatically in the closing stages, with the Colombian reeling off four straight games to seal the win.

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On match point, Siniakova also suffered a heavy fall, adding to her frustration. Visibly upset, she offered only a minimal acknowledgement to her opponent before leaving in tears. Osorio, appearing concerned, briefly tried to check on her opponent, but Siniakova was in no mood to engage and quickly walked off.

The 29-year-old then walked to the umpire and completed the formalities. Soon after, she left the court in tears. Osorio remained on court, clearly unsure of what had just happened.

Fans also reacted with confusion to the sequence. With the win, Osorio advances to face Karolina Muchova in the second round.

The defeat marks Siniakova’s second loss to Osorio in recent weeks, following a three-set battle at the Qatar Open. It also adds to a string of dramatic moments involving the Czech player. At Indian Wells, she defeated Mirra Andreeva — the 2025 champion — only for the teenager to react angrily, smashing her racket and shouting toward the crowd in frustration.

This year’s Miami Open has already seen its share of turbulence. High-profile withdrawals from players such as Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu have made headlines, while Daniil Medvedev, fresh off his Indian Wells final loss to Jannik Sinner, has been dealing with travel issues after his luggage reportedly went missing.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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